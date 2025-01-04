Ukrainian music speaker bomb plan gets frustrated

(MENAFN) Russia’s Security Service (FSB) announced on Saturday that it had foiled a Ukrainian assassination plot targeting a prominent military blogger and a senior Russian officer. The plan involved an improvised explosive device (IED) disguised as a portable music speaker. According to the FSB, a Russian was recruited by Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) through social media, where his public comments were monitored. Ukrainian operatives allegedly contacted the man via a messaging app and provided him with the bomb, which was hidden in a cache.

The initial target was a military blogger covering the Ukraine conflict. The suspect planned to plant the IED under the blogger’s car or near their home, but the plan was delayed after the man fell ill. The plot was later redirected to target a high-ranking Russian officer. The FSB arrested the suspect while he was reportedly monitoring the officer. The bomb, which contained 1.5 kilograms of TNT and ball bearings for added lethality, was designed to attach magnetically to surfaces. It was safely recovered and dismantled by Russian law enforcement using a robotic system.

The FSB connected this plot to a broader series of assassination attempts allegedly organized by Ukrainian intelligence. Earlier in the week, the agency reported foiling another attack involving a bomb disguised as an award for a Russian activist. The FSB also mentioned the recent high-profile bombing that killed General Igor Kirillov and his aide, allegedly carried out by Ukrainian agents. While the FSB claims to have disrupted these threats, Ukraine has not commented on the accusations.



