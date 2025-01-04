Over 794,000 Russian casualties, massive equipment losses reported by Ukrainian forces

(MENAFN) Between February 24, 2022, and January 4, 2025, Russian armies lost over 794,760 men in action, including 1,510 invaders killed on the final day.



According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this information on Facebook.



Additionally, as of January 4, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed the following: 9,679 (+2) enemy tanks; 20,093 (+23) armored combat vehicles; 21,578 (+23) artillery systems; 1,257 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems; 1,032 (+0) air defense systems; 369 (+0) aircraft; 331 (+1) helicopters; 21,356 (+107) operational and tactical drones; 3,006 (+3) cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats; 1 (+0) submarine; 32,843 (+73) units of Russian Army special equipment; and 3,675 (+0) units of tankers and motor vehicles.



As Ukrinform stated, 138 conflicts located between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian army on January 3.



