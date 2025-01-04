Militants Wound 5 Civilians In Donetsk Region Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 3, the Russian military wounded five residents of Donetsk region yesterday.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.
“On January 3, Russians wounded 5 residents of Donetsk region : four in Sloviansk and one in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka,” Filashkin wrote.
According to him, the total number of victims of Russian military aggression in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, Russian invaders killed one resident of Donetsk region on January 2.
