UAE: Only Citizens Can Speak In Emirati Dialect On Media Channels In New Policy

A new policy allows only UAE citizens to speak in the Emirati dialect on media channels, the Federal National Council (FNC) heard on Wednesday. Since the policy went into effect, the relevant authorities have recorded violations committed by some entities.

The policy was implemented following the“distortion of the Emirati dialect and cultural symbols” in certain media representations. Emiratis speak Arabic with a distinct dialect native to the UAE.

The new policy aims to preserve the authenticity of Emirati culture and identity.

During a discussion at the FNC, member Naema Al Sharhan highlighted the challenges posed by rapid cultural changes and the proliferation of media platforms. She noted that while the Emirati dialect and local cultural symbols have gained prominence in daily marketing and entertainment, there are increasing signs of distortion in their presentation.

“We now observe signs of distortion in presenting these symbols in a superficial or incorrect manner, or as commercial products that do not represent the authenticity of our identity and do not reflect its historical and social depth,” she said.

Al Sharhan expressed pride in the Emirati identity and language, emphasising the need for accuracy in media portrayals.“It saddens us to see our identity or language being conveyed inaccurately. How can we preserve our identity, heritage, and language?” she questioned, stressing the importance of using correct Emirati vocabulary and attire in content creation.

In response to these concerns, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, acknowledged past violations in conveying the UAE's identity. He confirmed that action has been taken against entities that have tarnished the nation's reputation, though he did not disclose the penalties imposed.

“A new policy was introduced about three months ago, stating that no one should speak about any project in the Emirati dialect unless they are Emirati and wearing the national attire, to ensure the correct identity is conveyed to the Emirati community,” he explained.

In response to another statement by FNC member Waleed Al Mansouri regarding the government's media focus on social media platforms, Abdulla Al Hamed highlighted the significant decline in the readership of official newspapers and magazines.

He emphasised the importance of targeting the right audience to effectively communicate messages and convey data or news.“If I want to communicate, I will address those who will read my message.”

He noted that new media today is centered around content creation, reflecting a global trend. There exists both official media-represented by news entities in the UAE that portray the country's image-and personal media, consisting of individuals with their own platforms and expertise in sharing information.