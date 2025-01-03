Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The closing ceremony and final match of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) will be held under the patronage of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and in the presence of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT - The of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned the random gunfire shooting in Montenegro's city of Cetinje leaving a number of people dead or wounded.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said that wanted suspect Talal Al-Shammari was killed during a fire exchange with policemen.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Meteorological Center issued a warning about a significant drop in minimum temperatures to below 3 Celsius in some areas, causing frost in agricultural and desert areas.

GENEVA - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned about the devastating impact of winter rains and freezing temperatures on displaced Palestinians in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven infants from hypothermia.

RAMALLAH - A young Palestinian man was killed and nine others were injured by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

BEIRUT - Lebanese Army troops engaged in firefights with Syrian gunmen who attempted to sneak into Lebanon via an "illegitimate" border passageway, the military said in a statement.

WASHINGTON - US President-elect Donald Trump picked former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace.

TEHRAN - Iran protested strongly against Afghanistan's move to turn the natural flow of rivers along their shared border into its territories. (end)

