Dollar Rises To R$6.18, Yet Declines For The Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real on Friday, closing at R$6.1821, up 0.32% from the previous day. This uptick came despite a weekly decline of 0.18% against the Brazilian currency.



The dollar's performance diverged from global trends, as the DXY fell 0.44% to 108.945 points. Several factors influenced the dollar 's movement.



Weakening commodity prices and uncertainties surrounding Brazil's fiscal situation contributed to the real's depreciation. Additionally, stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial data bolstered the dollar's position.



The U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.3 in December, its highest level since March, surpassing economists' expectations. This unexpected improvement reinforced beliefs that interest rates might remain elevated for an extended period.



Traders now see an 88.8% chance of the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates between 4.25% and 4.50% at its upcoming meeting. Higher interest rates typically benefit the dollar, making it more attractive compared to emerging market currencies.







Investors also positioned themselves for Donald Trump's incoming administration. Expectations of intensified trade wars, fueled by Trump's tariff promises, added to market uncertainty.



In Brazil, a sparse local agenda left investors focusing on ongoing fiscal uncertainties and global economic concerns. This environment prompted continued position adjustments in the currency market.



Despite the dollar's daily gain, its weekly decline against the real highlights the complex interplay of domestic and international factors shaping currency movements.



As markets navigate these uncertainties, the dollar-real exchange rate remains a key indicator of economic sentiment and global trends.

