Italian Startup 3Dnextech Enhances 3D Printing And Reshapes Plastics Manufacturing At CES 2025

3dnextech CEO and Founder Andrea Arienti

3dnextech's Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 3dnextech is leveraging its unique to reshape the plastics process. By enabling the production of high-performance and functional plastic components using 3D printing, the company offers a more efficient and sustainable production model, including the potential for digitalized logistics. The innovation lies in a chemical-physical process that makes plastic malleable, allowing for high-quality finishes and industrial-grade durability.As part of the Italian Pavilion at CES 2025, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), 3dnextech joins 45 other startups to showcase its solutions. The company is poised for growth, having secured €1.5 million in funding last year and gearing up for an even larger capital increase early this year.“Our journey has led to a technology capable of transforming an entire production chain by addressing real industrial needs,” said Andrea Arienti, founder and CEO of 3dnextech.“Representing Italian innovation at CES is a significant milestone and a chance to engage with the global market during this crucial growth phase.”The TechnologyAdditive manufacturing often struggles with subpar mechanical and functional performance due to irregular surfaces and suboptimal microstructures. These issues result in reduced structural integrity, durability, and industrial applicability, limiting 3D printing's potential in high-performance sectors.3dnextech's proprietary process addresses these challenges by realigning polymer chains to create smooth, durable, and aesthetically refined surfaces. This innovation enhances both product quality and the production process, enabling localized, on-demand manufacturing of components comparable to injection-molded parts.The company's flagship product, 3DFinisher, complements 3D printers by eliminating surface imperfections and creating ready-to-use components. At CES 2025, 3dnextech will unveil an evolution of this technology, enabling customizable surface textures and patterns without mechanical processing.With this innovation, 3dnextech extends its reach beyond 3D printing to include traditionally manufactured plastics, unlocking access to a much larger, albeit gradually growing, market. Additionally, the technology's unique ability to process plastic materials near room temperature sets it apart as the only device on the market capable of altering the surface color and texture of bioplastics. This capability positions 3dnextech as a leader in enabling sustainable, versatile solutions for industries seeking advanced customization options while adhering to eco-friendly practices.A Journey of GrowthFounded as a spin-off from Sant'Anna School, 3dnextech's early growth was supported by a business angel, followed by strategic investments from A11 Venture and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti through the Rilancio Fund. In early 2024, the company secured €1.5 million in funding led by EUREKA! Venture SGR and RoboIT, accelerating its technology development and market expansion. The startup was later recognized as one of StartupItalia's 100 most innovative companies of 2024.2025: A New Investment Round3dnextech is finalizing a new funding round, set to close in Q1 2025. The funds will support team expansion, particularly in R&D, sales, and marketing, alongside launching new products and strengthening international partnerships. This ambitious plan aims to solidify the company's position as a leader in advanced digital manufacturing solutions.

