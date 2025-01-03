2 Dead, 18 Injured In California Plane Crash Into Building

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A plane crash in Southern California, United States, has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left 18 others after the aircraft collided with a building.

According to international reports, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 2, in the city of Fullerton, located in Orange County, California. As a result, ten people were transported to the hospital, while eight others were treated at the scene of the crash.

Authorities have yet to provide any explanation regarding the cause of the crash, and they have not disclosed the identities of the victims involved.

The police confirmed that surrounding buildings were evacuated, and they have urged the public to stay away from the crash site to allow emergency services to work.

This crash follows a troubling pattern of aviation accidents worldwide in recent weeks. In the past two weeks alone, there have been multiple aviation incidents, including a plane crash in South Korea, the crash of an Azerbaijan plane in Kazakhstan, a light aircraft crash in the UAE, another light aircraft crash in Brazil, and a plane catching fire in Canada. Several of these accidents resulted in significant casualties.

As 2024 unfolds, global attention has increasingly turned toward the rising number of passenger plane accidents. The year has already seen a number of tragic crashes that have reignited discussions about air safety and crisis management.

Investigations into these incidents are ongoing, and aviation experts are calling for stronger safety protocols and measures to prevent future accidents. These tragedies have served as a stark reminder of the importance of continually improving the safety of air travel worldwide.

