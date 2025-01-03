Russians Shell Northern Donetsk Region: 5 Civilians Wounded, Including Two-Year-Old Boy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people, including a two-year-old boy, were wounded in the shelling of northern Donetsk region.

This was reported on by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“5 people were wounded as a result of shelling in the north of Donetsk region. In Sloviansk, Russians wounded four people, including a 2-year-old boy... Another 1 person was wounded in Siversk,” the head of the region wrote.

He noted that the wounded in Sloviansk are in hospital, and the boy's mother is in serious condition. A 70-year-old woman who was wounded in Siversk was also taken to a hospital in Sloviansk.

According to Mr. Filashkin, 14 private houses were damaged by the shelling today.

“The Russians do not stop shooting at civilians! Be responsible - evacuate,” the head of the regional military administration called on the residents of the region.

As reported, Russian invaders killed one resident of Donetsk region yesterday, January 2.