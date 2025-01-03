Russians Shell Northern Donetsk Region: 5 Civilians Wounded, Including Two-Year-Old Boy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people, including a two-year-old boy, were wounded in the shelling of northern Donetsk region.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.
“5 people were wounded as a result of shelling in the north of Donetsk region. In Sloviansk, Russians wounded four people, including a 2-year-old boy... Another 1 person was wounded in Siversk,” the head of the region wrote.
He noted that the wounded in Sloviansk are in hospital, and the boy's mother is in serious condition. A 70-year-old woman who was wounded in Siversk was also taken to a hospital in Sloviansk.
Read also:
Russians dropped explosives from drone on resident of Kherson
- he was hospitalized
According to Mr. Filashkin, 14 private houses were damaged by the shelling today.
“The Russians do not stop shooting at civilians! Be responsible - evacuate,” the head of the regional military administration called on the residents of the region.
As reported, Russian invaders killed one resident of Donetsk region yesterday, January 2.
MENAFN03012025000193011044ID1109053259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.