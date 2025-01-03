Reflecting On 2024: Challenges, Gratitude, And Hope For 2025

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) As Muslims, our year traditionally begins with Muharram, but following the solar calendar, December marks the end of one year, and January ushers in the start of another. Reflecting on 2024, it's evident that the year brought its share of hardships, though sprinkled with a few positive moments.

In an attempt to focus on optimism, one notices that apart from some remarkable achievements in specific fields, much remained unchanged in our country-the same politicians with their false promises, rising inflation, and the unending struggles of ordinary people.



Life has become increasingly difficult, yet amidst these challenges, Pakistani athletes earned gold and silver medals, made their mark in the Guinness World Records, and students excelled internationally, even making it to NASA.

Inflation: A Global and Local Nightmare

Global inflation left its mark on Pakistan too. From fuel prices skyrocketing to essentials becoming nearly unaffordable, the common man has borne the brunt. With petrol at PKR 275 per liter, chicken at PKR 500 per kilogram, mutton at PKR 2,200, and sugar at PKR 160 per kilogram, people are struggling to make ends meet. Wheat flour, cooking oil, and even bread prices climbed beyond the reach of many.

To add to the woes, gas bills surged, with rumors of further hikes. The idea of paying PKR 50,000 for 90 units or PKR 60,000 for 91 units of gas felt like a cruel punishment for simply being born in Pakistan. Utility bills and inflation have become relentless, leaving citizens gasping under financial strain.

A Peek into Household Challenges

Shopping for children highlighted the ridiculous price hikes. Clothes on sale were priced between PKR 5,000 and PKR 15,000, with shoes costing as much as PKR 18,000. A casual comment from my child about eventually resorting to leaves for clothing felt uncomfortably close to reality. After paying utility bills, rent, school fees, and other expenses, who can afford such luxuries?

Globally, inflation has caused similar struggles. Conversations with family in New Zealand and the UK revealed steep increases in their living costs too, with cooking oil, vegetables, and utility bills reaching astronomical figures. Comparatively, our challenges seemed slightly less daunting, though the IMF loans and global perception of Pakistan as a beggar state cast a long shadow.

Gratitude Amidst Hardships

Despite these trials, reflecting on personal life shows that 2024, like previous years, was a mix of highs and lows-a part of life we must accept. Gratitude for small mercies and resilience in the face of adversity have kept us going.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As we step into 2025, we carry with us the hope that this year brings peace, prosperity, and stability-not just to Pakistan but to the entire world. May Allah be our protector and guide, and may the new year be a beacon of hope and happiness for all.