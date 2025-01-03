French FM Urges New Syrian Administration To Reach Political Solution With Kurds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot has called on the new Syrian administration to find a solution with Kurdish armed groups, north of Syria, to end fighting and maintain security for all.

In a meeting between him and his Germany peer Annalena Baerbock, and the new leader of Syria's administration Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Syria on Friday, Barrot stressed the need of continuing the fight against the so-called Islamic State (Daesh) group, French Foreign said in a statement.

The French and German ministers are visiting Syria upon European Union's mandate.

Barrot called for a peaceful political transition that includes all segments of Syria's society, the statement noted.

Syria's authorities vowed to combat terror and protect Lebanese-Syria border, and host the Organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons' mission soon, it noted.

France and Germany emphasized commitment to providing technical expertise to the new Syrian administration to help bring to justice perpetrators of former regime's crimes, it said.

Syria's new administration has committed for wide participation in the transitional period, it stated, referring that women would be part of the preparatory committee of the national dialogue to kick off in the upcoming days, the statement concluded. (end)

hss











MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109053129