Upskilling For A Fresh Start In Tech

When Rifat Kabir Sharna moved from Bangladesh to Columbus, Ohio, in November 2023 with her husband, she had a goal: to make her mark in the tech industry. She had already worked in tech and industries, and wanted to build new skills to position herself for success in the U.S.

But transitioning to a new country and seeking a new career path meant starting from scratch in many ways. Without a work visa and daunted by the high costs of education, Sharna sought out alternative ways to further her learning. After completing multiple unpaid internships with software and corporations, Sharna explored free online learning opportunities as a way to pursue her academic goals.

“My passion for continuous learning is driven by my curiosity and my desire to stay relevant in a constantly evolving field like tech,” Sharna explains.

This passion led her to the Verizon Skill Forward program, which, in partnership with edX, offers tuition-free online training to accelerate skill building for in-demand careers. In comparison to other programs she had explored, Sharna was drawn to the breadth and accessibility of the free courses offered through Verizon Skill Forward.“The program's flexibility allows me to learn at my own pace and balance it with other commitments, which is a huge advantage,” she says.“There's also a sense of accomplishment in completing all the modules of each course and receiving a professional certificate, recognizing my endeavor with learning.”

Sharna has been intentional about her educational journey since she's been in the U.S., making sure every course she takes will put her one step closer to her goal of getting into grad school and eventually landing a role in tech once she is able to start working.

“I choose new skills based on emerging trends and areas that align with my career goals,” she says.“For instance, I've recently focused on project management and data analytics, as these skills are crucial for tech roles that combine strategy and technology.”

Through Verizon Skill Forward, Sharna has earned a certification in leadership and communication from Harvard University, a diversity certification from Rice University, as well as certification in Python programming.

“I envision myself in a role that combines strategic thinking with technology, such as an IT manager or business analyst,” she says.“I am particularly interested in positions where I can help guide product or process improvements that enhance user experiences and add business value.”

Currently, Sharna is pursuing an online bachelor's degree - in parallel to her Skill Forward studies - in business administration, with a concentration in project management and information systems. Through Skill Forward, Sharna plans to finish a front-end developer certification and a professional supply chain certification, in addition to taking finance courses.

Through her efforts, Sharna says she has gained a renewed sense of confidence and purpose in pursuing her goals. The biggest change, she says, has been to her mindset.“Since earning these certifications, I have seen a boost in my confidence,” she says.“Completing these courses has reinforced my commitment to growth and adaptability. [It has made me realize] education has no boundaries.”