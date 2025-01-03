ETA Announces 2025 Industry Affairs Committee Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today announced its 2025 industry Affairs Committee leadership structure, reflecting the organization's continued commitment to advancing the payments technology industry through expert guidance and collaboration.
The committees, comprising over 700 payments professionals from more than 400 member companies and led by experienced industry executives, will address crucial developments in payments technology, including emerging technologies, regulatory compliance, and market expansion opportunities.
"The payments industry is driving unprecedented transformation, fueled by emerging technologies and evolving market demands," said
Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "ETA's Industry Affairs Committees are where these changes take shape, bringing together the brightest minds in payments to address critical challenges and opportunities. From AI to crypto and security - our committees are advancing conversations that will define the future of commerce."
The 2025 ETA Industry Affairs committee structure emphasizes ETA's focus on innovation and industry leadership, providing forums for discussion, education, and guidance on critical industry issues.
2025 ETA Committee and Chairs
Artificial Intelligence
Russell Moore, Global Payments
Kevin Shamoun, Fortis
Donald Riddick, Featurespace
B2B
Raghuram Adiraju, Mastercard
Perryn Holtrop, PayNation
Abhishek, Visa
Bank
Adrienne Gray, Commercial Bank of California
Mary Meade-Koslen, Synovus
Compliance
Tom Bloodworth, Global Payments
Gina Gioia, North American Bancard, LLC
Rob Johnson, Visa
Crypto
Eric Brown, BlockWyre
Elly Aiala, Boost Payment Solutions
Hitesh Bajaj, TD Bank
Investment Community
Tim Chiodo, UBS
ISV
Jeff Marshall, TouchBistro
Nerino Mayer, PayFactory
Gordana Hrnjez, TouchBistro
LATAM
Leon Vega, J.P. Morgan
Ivan Szabo, NMI
Mobile
Olivia Tomares, Stripe
Craig Ross, EWS
Georgia Kyprianou, Global Payments
Natalia Leonardis, CardFlight
Payment Sales and Strategy
George Smith, Clerkie
Naomi Mastera, NMI
PCI/Cybersecurity
Emily Baxter, RPY Innovations
PayFac
Deana Rich, Infinicept
Caroline Hometh, RPY Innovations
Amy Schultz, Key Bank
Retail Technology
Ryan Aumann, Global Payments
Greg Aamoth, PoPcodes
Risk Fraud & Security
Melissa Sutherland, EverC
About ETA:
The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $47 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.
Contact: Scott Talbott, [email protected]
SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN03012025003732001241ID1109052785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.