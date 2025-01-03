Deep Six Kava Bar Celebrates Dry January With BOGO 50% Off Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Helping You Stay Healthy, Hydrated, and Happy All Month Long

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Six

Kava Bar, the premier destination for kava drinks, kratom drinks, and THC + CBD drinks, is excited to support the Dry January movement with a special Buy One, Get One 50% Off Drinks deal every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout January. Starting today, guests can save while enjoying Deep Six Kava Bar's relaxing kava growlers, cans, and shots, mood-boosting kratom drinks, and therapeutic THC + CBD options-all while staying true to their New Year's resolutions. In addition, guests can enjoy daily Happy Hour specials with $2 off any drink from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

What is Dry January?

Dry January is a popular, month-long challenge where participants commit to abstaining from alcohol to reset their bodies and minds. It has grown in popularity as people seek healthier lifestyle choices, detox from alcohol, and promote mental clarity and wellness. Whether you're sober curious, taking a break for health reasons, or starting the year on a positive note, Dry January helps many rethink their relationship with alcohol and enjoy a fresh, mindful start.

Why Deep Six Kava Bar?

Deep Six Kava Bar offers a variety of non-alcoholic beverages that support wellness and relaxation without the negative effects of alcohol. From soothing kava drinks to mood-enhancing kratom and therapeutic THC + CBD drinks, each option is crafted to provide a calming, stress-relieving experience. Deep Six Kava Bar's beverages let you unwind, socialize, and relax without the hangover or other alcohol-related side effects, making them perfect for Dry January participants.

"We know Dry January can be both rewarding and challenging, and we want to make it easier and more enjoyable," said Andrew Song, Operations Manager of Deep Six Kava Bar. "Our carefully crafted drinks, including kava, kratom, and THC + CBD, provide relaxation, stress relief, and mood-boosting benefits-all while staying alcohol-free. It's a great way to stick to your Dry January goals while still enjoying delicious, social drinks with friends."

BOGO 50% Off Drinks Details

Deep Six Kava Bar is offering a special BOGO 50% Off Drinks promotion every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout January. Guests can purchase any kava, kratom, or THC + CBD beverage and get a second drink for 50% off. This offer extends to all expertly crafted growler drinks, shots, and canned beverages. Available in-store, this promotion is the perfect chance to try new drinks or introduce friends to the relaxing benefits of non-alcoholic beverages.

Happy Hour at Deep Six Kava Bar

In addition to the Dry January promotion, Deep Six Kava Bar offers Happy Hour daily from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with $2 off any drink. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or enjoying time with friends, it's a great way to experience our selection of kava drinks, kratom drinks, and THC + CBD drinks at a discounted price.

About Deep Six Kava Bar

Deep Six Kava Bar is a leading provider of premium kava, kratom, and THC + CBD drinks, offering high-quality, natural alternatives to alcohol. With a focus on wellness and community, Deep Six Kava Bar strives to provide unique beverages that promote mental and physical well-being.

For more information about Deep Six Kava Bar and the Dry January promotion, visit or follow us @deepsixkop on Instagram.

