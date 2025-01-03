ARUP Offers New Assay To Detect Influenza A (H5) Virus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In early 2024, an outbreak of H5N1 was identified in poultry flocks and dairy cattle across multiple states. Although the largely affects birds and livestock, infection is possible in humans. According to the CDC, there have now been 66 confirmed human cases of bird flu in the United States since April 2024, including one case in Louisiana that required hospitalization .

"ARUP serves as an engaged partner in the public response... by providing accurate and timely testing."

"While clinicians should remain alert to this emerging threat, the majority of cases have resulted from exposure to infected animals. At this time, highly concerning features such as human-to-human spread have not been identified in this outbreak," said Benjamin Bradley, MD, PhD, ARUP medical director of the Institute for Research and Innovation in Infectious Disease Genomic Technologies, High Consequence Pathogen Response, Virology, and Molecular Infectious Diseases.

ARUP's laboratory-developed test, Influenza A (H5) Virus by Qualitative NAAT (ARUP test number 3018970), has been validated in collaboration with the CDC. In September 2024, ARUP was selected as one of the CDC's five formal lab partners in the development of a test for avian influenza A (H5), or bird flu.

"Through our collaboration with the CDC, we have created an up-to-date assay design that will enhance the capacity to detect this outbreak," Bradley said.

ARUP will continue to closely monitor this outbreak of influenza A (H5) as it evolves and will proactively address any new developments.

"As a national reference laboratory, ARUP serves as an engaged partner in the public health response to emerging pathogens by providing accurate and timely testing," Bradley said.

