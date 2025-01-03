Over 40 Cars Collide In Chain Accident On Kazakhstan Highway
A chain accident occurred on the Astana-Shchuchinsk highway in
the Akmola region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports
citing Kazakh media.
According to the data more than 40 cars collided during the
accident.
The incident is reported to have occurred due to icy conditions
on the road and a heavy snowstorm.
The road is currently closed and it is not yet known when
traffic will be restored.
In addition, two more highways of Republican importance have
been closed due to the sharp deterioration in weather
conditions.
