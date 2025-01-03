عربي


Over 40 Cars Collide In Chain Accident On Kazakhstan Highway

1/3/2025 10:10:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A chain accident occurred on the Astana-Shchuchinsk highway in the Akmola region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports citing Kazakh media.

According to the data more than 40 cars collided during the accident.

The incident is reported to have occurred due to icy conditions on the road and a heavy snowstorm.

The road is currently closed and it is not yet known when traffic will be restored.

In addition, two more highways of Republican importance have been closed due to the sharp deterioration in weather conditions.

AzerNews

