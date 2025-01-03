PM Shmyhal Outlines 10 Government Priorities For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2025, Prime Denys Shmyhal identified 10 priorities of government's work throughout the year.

This was reported by Ukrinform, refeering to a posted on PM Shmyhal's Telegram channel.

"We have a record budget to provide for our and strengthen the defense industry. In total, UAH 2.230 trillion has been allocated for defense and security. Every hryvnia of taxpayers from the state budget will again be directed to these needs," he noted.

The prime minister added that expenditures on armaments and military equipment will amount to at least UAH 739 billion.

The second priority is financial stability.

"We have a clear understanding of how we will get through this year from a financial perspective. We will ensure all priority expenditures: pensions, salaries, and social support," Shmyhal noted.

names key achievements of third year of wa

The Head of Government noted that one of the biggest challenges for 2025 remains energy. He emphasized that there are two key tasks – the restoration and protection of energy facilities.

"The Ukrainian gas transmission system now operates without the transit of Russian gas, and it is important to implement a new model of its operation this year. We will pay special attention to developing the "Ukraine is the gas safe for Europe" concept he said.

At the same time, the government will continue developing distributed generation and build up infrastructure to allow for larger electricity imports from Europe.

The fourth priority is social support, which involves reforms in the industry.

The fifth priority is veteran policy.

"Rehabilitation. Treatment. Education. Work. Accommodation. Business. Respect. These are all components of the new veteran policy, which we will actively develop and implement," Shmyhal said.

The sixth priority is education and health care.

"This year, the largest expansion of the 'Affordable Medicines' program will take place. We will allocate a record budget of UAH 6.6 billion to this end. Thirty new active substances will be added, and thanks to this, an additional 500,000 Ukrainians will be able to significantly reduce treatment costs," the Prime Minister informed.

More than half of state budget spent on defense in 2024 –

According to the head of government, in the field of education, the government will continue to implement the "School Offline" policy. In particular, UAH 6 billion is provided for the construction of shelters in schools. At the same time, almost UAH 1 billion has been allocated for the modernization of catering units and school canteens, UAH 1.6 billion for the purchase of Ukrainian-made school buses, and UAH 2.8 billion for free hot meals for primary school students.

"The seventh priority is recovery. We are launching a completely new approach to state capital investments. Over UAH 200 billion will be allocated for the priority projects. All of them have been assessed according to the criteria of criticality of economic feasibility and technical readiness for implementation," Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister added that the state will continue the "eRecovery" and "eAccommodation" programs. Also, according to the prime minister, humanitarian demining remains an important track.

"We will simultaneously increase the number of private mine action operators and strengthen the capacity of our government-run units, in particular, build the Underwater Demining Center," he added.

The eighth priority is adaptive economy and support for businesses.

"The key economic philosophy of the Government is the "Made in Ukraine" program, and the main government support will be directed specifically to this end. We will actively develop deep processing to increase exports of value-added products," he said.

The Cabinet also plans to launch new instruments to attract investment and insure war-related risks.

The ninth priority is digitalization, which involves expanding digital projects and the number of documents and services in the Diia online platform.

U.S. to provide Ukraine with USD15B secured by frozen Russian assets – PM

The tenth priority is Ukraine's European path. According to the head of government, Ukraine must complete the process of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU Acquis. At the same time, it is planned to open negotiation clusters in the near future. At the same time, Ukraine will deepen sectoral integration with the European Union and gradually integrate into the EU internal market.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the balance of the single treasury account amounted to over UAH 100 billion, and that in foreign exchange accounts – to more than UAH 163 billion, both record figures.