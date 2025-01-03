Next Ramstein Meeting To Be Held In Germany Jan 9

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will be held in Germany at the U.S. air base of the same name on January 9, chaired by U.S. Secretary Lloyd Austin of Defense.

This is stated in a press release received from the Public Relations Office of the said air base, Ukrinform reports.

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, is scheduled to chair the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on January 9, 2025. This will be the 25th meeting of the Contact Group. Secretary Austin has again invited defense ministers and senior military officials from around the world to discuss support for Ukraine, the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier in late December, defense chiefs from Ukraine and the United States discussed battlefield developments, the prospects for continued security support for Ukraine, as well as preparations for the Ramstein format meeting, and expressed their intention to hold it "early next year."