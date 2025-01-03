Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Set To Surge To $201.99 Billion By 2032, Driven By Demand And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Pharmaceutical logistics market , valued at USD 92.20 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 201.99 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.59% during the forecast period.Rising Demand and Technological Advancements Driving Growth in the Pharmaceutical Logistics MarketPharmaceutical logistics plays a vital role in the global healthcare supply chain, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of medicines and medical product. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for both generic and branded drugs, which require precise handling, storage, and transportation to maintain their quality and efficacy. This surge in demand is further fueled by the growing international trade of pharmaceutical products and investments in logistics infrastructure that comply with strict regulatory standards. A key driver for this expansion is the need for specialized logistics solutions for sensitive products, particularly vaccines and biologics, which often require temperature-controlled environments.Get a Free Sample Report of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market @The rise in demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals is driving growth in cold-chain logistics, with companies enhancing capabilities to ensure safe transportation and storage.The growing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, such as biologics, vaccines, and biosimilars, is a key factor driving the expansion of temperature-sensitive logistics solutions. These products require strict temperature control throughout their transportation and storage processes to maintain their efficacy and safety. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to develop more complex and sensitive drugs, the need for advanced cold-chain logistics has become increasingly vital. Companies are investing in innovative technologies, such as real-time temperature monitoring systems, advanced packaging solutions, and temperature-controlled transportation vehicles, to ensure the safe delivery of these products.Key Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Players:.Agility.Air Canada.CEVA logistics.DB Schenker.Deutsche Post AG.FedEX.LifeCoEX.Marken.United Parcel Service of America Inc.VersaCold Logistics ServicesKey Market SegmentsBy Type:.Cold Chain Logistics.Non-Cold logisticsBy Component outlook.Storage.Transportation.Monitoring ComponentsNeed any customization research on Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, Enquire Now @Pharmaceutical Storage Market Dominated by Storage Segment with Over 64% Share in 2023, Driven by Growing Demand for Safe and Effective Product HandlingThe cold chain logistics segment dominated with the market share over 48%. This dominance is driven by the growing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals such as vaccines, biologics, and biosimilars. These products require stringent temperature control and real-time monitoring to maintain their efficacy and safety during transportation and storage. Advanced technologies, such as IoT-enabled sensors and temperature-controlled packaging, have further enhanced the reliability of cold chain logistics, making it indispensable for the pharmaceutical industry.The storage segment dominated with the market share over 64% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for both generic and branded pharmaceutical products, which has significantly increased the need for specialized storage facilities. These facilities play a crucial role in maintaining the efficacy, safety, and quality of pharmaceutical products after production, ensuring they remain viable during distribution. As pharmaceutical products require precise handling, these storage solutions are essential for safeguarding the products' integrity. The fastest-growing segment within the storage industry is temperature-controlled logistics, driven by rising investments in cold storage and temperature-regulated transportation.Europe Leads Pharmaceutical Logistics Market with 37% Share in 2023; Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing RegionEurope region dominated with the market share over 37% in 2023, This leadership can be attributed to the region's highly developed healthcare infrastructure, which supports the seamless movement of pharmaceutical products across various markets. Europe's pharmaceutical industry is robust, with a large number of prominent manufacturers, distributors, and research institutions, all fueling the demand for advanced logistics solutions.The Asia-Pacific region is becoming the fastest-growing market due to the rapid growth of its pharmaceutical industry and increasing healthcare demands in countries such as China, India, and Japan. These nations are experiencing a surge in the need for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products, driven by both population growth and advancements in medical treatments. To support this demand, governments and private sectors are investing significantly in logistics infrastructure, including cold chain systems, to ensure the safe transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive goods.Recent Development.In January 2024: NX Netherlands was awarded the IATA CEIV Pharma certification for its warehouse near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. This certification confirms that NX Netherlands has met the rigorous standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the handling of pharmaceutical products, ensuring their safe and high-quality transportation..In January 2024: Turkish Cargo introduced new and innovative pharmaceutical logistics solutions, demonstrating its dedication to excellence in the handling of pharmaceutical and medical consignments. The company holds the IATA CEIV Pharma certification, guaranteeing meticulous transportation of all pharmaceutical products.Buy Full Research Report on Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Type8. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Component Outlook9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @Browse More Insights:Pharma 4.0 Market ReportHealthcare Supply Chain Management Market ReportAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 