Enemy Focusing Main Efforts On Pokrovsk Direction - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pokrovsk direction is the point of concentration of the enemy's main efforts, as well as a key line of defense for Ukrainian defenders.

Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this on television.

“Yesterday our defenders stopped 38 enemy in the Pokrovsk sector. The Pokrovsk sector remains one of the most intense in recent weeks. It is the point of concentration of the enemy's main efforts, as well as a key defense line for Ukrainian defenders. However, the enemy has not approached the city itself, instead it is trying to cover this area from the flanks,” said Tregubov.

He noted that the main attacks were registered in the neighboring settlements.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy is trying to disrupt communications of Ukrainian troops without engaging in combat in the city in order to interrupt communications and achieve tactical advantage.“At the moment, he is not succeeding, as the city is being defended by qualified and experienced Ukrainian units,” noted Tregubov.

He informed that there is currently no advance of Russian troops in the area of Chasiv Yar, although the situation is intense.

In addition, according to him, the situation in Kurakhove is difficult, as it is one of the most difficult areas where intense urban fighting continues.

As reported, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four Russian T-62 tanks near Chasiv Yar .