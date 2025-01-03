Watch Indian Navy Officer's 'Free-Fall' In Vizag's Rama Krishna Beach After Parachute Mix-Up

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the Indian Navy participating in an operational demonstration rehearsal of the Eastern Naval Command, two Indian Navy officers on 3 January fell into the Rama Krishna beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam following their parachutes got entangled during descent, reported NDTV.

A of the same was uploaded on social media, where it could be seen that the officers had a close shave after their parachutes got mixed up. No officers were harmed during the mix-up, and later, they managed to reach the shore safely.

Looking closely at the video, one can see how the two Indian Navy officers had a free fall and suddenly their their parachutes got entangled. At that time, one of the officer was carrying the national flag. Since the officers could not control the descent, they fell into the waters of the Rama Krishna beach.

They were rescued by a navy boat, present at the spot and several others were present on the spot to witness the rehearsal.

On January 4, the operational demonstration of the Indian Navy is scheduled at the Rama Krishna beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the Chief Guest and it will be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, added News18.

What's expected from operational demonstration:

With this demonstration, the Eastern Naval Command seeks to reflect its commitment to fostering a strong bond with the people of Andhra Pradesh and demonstrating the Indian Navy's unwavering readiness to safeguard the nation's maritime interests.

Apart from this, the operational demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy's cutting-edge capabilities through an exciting and neatly choreographed array of activities. These include demonstrations by Warships, Submarines, Aircraft, Naval Band and the Marine Commandos (MARCOS).

Alos, from 15 January, the Indian Navy is set to commission two indigenously constructed frontline warships - Surat and Nilgiri - and a diesel-electric submarine Vagsheer.

With agency inputs.