Patodia Contract Crafts World's Largest Handmade Carpet For Central Asia's Grand Mosque
Bhadohi, India – Patodia Contract, a leading manufacturer of luxury handmade carpets and rugs, proudly announces the completion and installation of the world's largest handmade carpet at the Grand Mosque of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. This monumental project underscores Patodia Contract's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and innovation in the carpet industry.
The Grand Mosque of Nur-Sultan, inaugurated in 2022, stands as the largest mosque in Central Asia, accommodating up to 30,000 worshippers. A centerpiece of this architectural marvel is the expansive 12,000 square meter handmade carpet, meticulously crafted by over a thousand skilled artisans at Patodia's production facility in Bhadohi, India.
Key Features of the Carpet:
Dimensions: Spanning 12,000 square meters, featuring a medallion with a 70-meter diameter.
Materials: Utilized 80 tonnes of 100% New Zealand wool, renowned for its quality and durability.
Color Palette: Incorporated 12 distinct colors, including nine shades of blue, to complement the mosque's interior aesthetics.
Craftsmanship: The project was completed over six months, with the installation finalized in 50 days during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The design draws inspiration from the mosque's central courtyard, featuring a circle with eight axes, and the surrounding gardens, reminiscent of Jannat
