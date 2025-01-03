Patodia Contract Crafts World's Largest Handmade Carpet For Central Asia's Grand Mosque

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhadohi, India – Patodia Contract, a leading of luxury handmade carpets and rugs, proudly announces the completion and installation of the world's largest handmade carpet at the Grand Mosque of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. This monumental project underscores Patodia Contract's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and innovation in the carpet industry.



The Grand Mosque of Nur-Sultan, inaugurated in 2022, stands as the largest mosque in Central Asia, accommodating up to 30,000 worshippers. A centerpiece of this architectural marvel is the expansive 12,000 square meter handmade carpet, meticulously crafted by over a thousand skilled artisans at Patodia's production facility in Bhadohi, India.



Key Features of the Carpet:



Dimensions: Spanning 12,000 square meters, featuring a medallion with a 70-meter diameter.



Materials: Utilized 80 tonnes of 100% New Zealand wool, renowned for its quality and durability.



Color Palette: Incorporated 12 distinct colors, including nine shades of blue, to complement the mosque's interior aesthetics.



Craftsmanship: The project was completed over six months, with the installation finalized in 50 days during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The design draws inspiration from the mosque's central courtyard, featuring a circle with eight axes, and the surrounding gardens, reminiscent of Jannat

Firdaus, symbolizing paradise in Islamic tradition. This intricate design reflects the rich cultural heritage and spiritual significance of the mosque.



"Undertaking this project during a global pandemic presented unprecedented challenges," said a spokesperson for Patodia Contract. "However, our team's dedication and the unwavering support from our partners enabled us to deliver a masterpiece that stands as a testament to human resilience and artistry."



The successful completion of this project reinforces Patodia Contract's position as a global leader in bespoke carpet manufacturing, showcasing the unparalleled skill and dedication of Indian artisans on an international platform.



