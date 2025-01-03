Insomnia Market: $6.3 Billion By 2030 - Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global insomnia market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and the rising demand for effective treatments. Valued at approximately $4.3 billion in 2020, the market is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. This article explores the factors contributing to this growth, market segmentation, and emerging trends.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Understanding InsomniaInsomnia is a sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early. Common causes include:.Stress and Anxiety: High stress levels and anxiety disorders can significantly disrupt sleep patterns..Irregular Sleep Schedules: Shift work and inconsistent sleep habits lead to poor sleep quality..Mental Health Disorders: Conditions such as depression are closely linked to insomnia..Physical Illnesses: Chronic pain and other health issues can interfere with restful sleep..Medications: Certain drugs may have side effects that affect sleep quality.Market DriversSeveral key factors are driving the growth of the insomnia market:.Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders: An increase in insomnia cases worldwide has heightened the demand for treatment options..Mental Health Concerns: The World Health Organization estimates that about 280 million people globally suffer from depression, contributing to insomnia rates..Chronic Diseases: Conditions like cancer often lead to sleep disturbances due to treatment side effects, further expanding the market..Work-related Stress: The modern workforce faces increased workloads and irregular hours, exacerbating sleep issues.Market SegmentationThe insomnia market is segmented based on therapy type and region:By Therapy Type.Pharmacological Therapy: This segment includes prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids. It dominated the market in 2020 but faces competition from non-pharmacological methods..Non-Pharmacological Therapy: Includes therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), hypnotherapy, and the use of medical devices designed to improve sleep quality.By Region.North America: Holds the largest market share due to a high prevalence of insomnia and established healthcare infrastructure..Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5%, driven by a growing geriatric population and increasing awareness of sleep disorders.Emerging TrendsRecent advancements in treatment options are shaping the future of the insomnia market:.Innovative Therapies: New products like Eisai Co., Ltd.'s DAYVIGO (lemborexant), an orexin receptor antagonist, are being introduced to address insomnia effectively..Technological Integration: The rise of mobile applications and wearable devices that monitor sleep patterns is enhancing diagnosis and treatment strategies..Increased Awareness: Campaigns promoting the importance of sleep health are driving demand for both pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments.ConclusionThe global insomnia market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by a combination of rising awareness, innovative treatment options, and an increasing understanding of the impact of mental health on sleep quality. As more individuals seek effective solutions for their sleep disorders, both pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers will play crucial roles in addressing this growing need.Key Takeaways.The global insomnia market is projected to grow from $4.3 billion in 2020 to $6.3 billion by 2030..Major drivers include rising incidences of mental health issues, chronic diseases, and work-related stress..North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth..Innovations in both pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies are essential for meeting demand.Enquire Before Buying:

