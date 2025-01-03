(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's landscape shifts as President Daniel Noboa appoints Planning Sariha Moya as interim vice president. This move, announced on January 2, 2025, marks the latest chapter in Noboa's ongoing feud with Vice President Veronica Abad.



Noboa's decree states Moya will serve until January 22 or until Abad arrives in Turkey. The president previously ordered Abad to Turkey as a temporary embassy counselor, following a court's reversal of her suspension in December.



The had suspended Abad in November, accusing her of failing to comply with travel orders due to Gaza-related security concerns. Abad denies any wrongdoing, viewing the actions against her as politically motivated.







This power struggle unfolds against the backdrop of Ecuador's upcoming February elections. Noboa seeks re-election but faces a dilemma: taking campaign leave could briefly put Abad in charge, a scenario he seems keen to avoid.



Government Minister Jose De La Gasca claims Noboa isn't obligated to take leave during the campaign, hinting at a potential workaround to sideline Abad.



The Noboa-Abad conflict highlights Ecuador's political instability and raises questions about democratic processes. It occurs as the country grapples with economic challenges, rising crime rates, and the aftermath of recent power outages affecting millions.



Noboa's strategic maneuvering aims to maintain control and stability within his administration. However, it also risks criticism of authoritarian tendencies and could impact his re-election chances.



Political Tensions Rise as Ecuador's President Sidelines VP Ahead of Elections

MENAFN03012025007421016031ID1109051425