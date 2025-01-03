(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) --



1965 -- The Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a decree to form the fourth cabinet in the history of Kuwait grouping 13 ministers with Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad, later to become Kuwait's 13th ruler, as of Finance and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

1966 -- Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah passed away at 35. He was the first minister of and ports.

1995 -- The National Assembly approved a draft law writing off debts owed to Kuwait by Egypt and Syria, as well as interest on debts of developing nations that came to around KD 928.6 million.

2011 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) saved about USD 100 to 200 million in expenses in 2010 due to the use of gas turbines in oil projects.

2022 -- The Cabinet suspended social gatherings in closed places from January 9 to February 28, while also requiring a PCR test for passengers 72 hours prior to their arrival in Kuwait, to fight the spread of COVID-19.

2022 -- Kuwait's Haitham Al-Ghais appointed by acclamation as OPEC Secretary General.

2023 -- Kuwait Sat-1 was launched onboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, US. The project is a cooperation between Kuwait University (KU) and Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS). (end)

