Plan Afoot To Make Doha Port 'Most Popular' Travel Destination In Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: Mwani Qatar aims to make Doha Port“the most popular” destination in the region to boost sector, said a top official.

“Our focus today at Mwani Qatar is on achieving a set of goals to enable the sustainability of the marine tourism sector in the country in line with Qatar National Vision 2030,” said Director of Doha Abdulrahman Saad Al Baker.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said,“We are very proud to work with stakeholders, international lines and global lines to ensure these goals are achieved while contributing to making Qatar a gateway for maritime tourism.”

He said that one of their most important goals is to make Doha Port“the most popular“ travel destination in the region.

“Doha Port passenger terminal has been ranked as one of the eight most beautiful terminals in the world by Forbes magazine,” said Al Baker.

He said that enhancing services and improving the traveller experience is one of our most important goals that is in line with the highest international standards.

“Understanding the requirements of shipping lines and overcoming all difficulties and challenges faced by shipping lines contribute greatly to establishing the marine tourism industry,” said Al Baker.

He said that this is in line with the strategic plan of the Ministry of Transport to make Doha a preferred destination for all travellers and to choose Doha as a main starting point for cruises in the region.

“The facilities and the beautiful infrastructure have made Doha Port the focus of attention and the first destination for all types of different boats, whether superyachts, heritage boats or cruises,” said Al Baker.

He said that Doha has emerged as a major destination for the region because of the development plans, events and the wonderful marine tourism at Doha Port.“This season will continue until April 2025 and is expected to be the largest cruise season in Qatar ever,” said Al Baker.

“We expect to receive approximately 433,000 tourists on 95 trips operated by nine international operators, a significant growth compared to the previous season,” he added.

Thanks to the capabilities available, he said, Doha Port has today become a departure and return point for most of the tourist ships.

“This is the first time in the history of Doha Port that we will have 260,000 tourists during the current season,” said Al Baker. He said that this season also features five ships making their debut entry to Doha Port, which confirms the increased interest of cruise operators in Doha Port.

“Today, Doha Port has become the focus of attention for all the largest tourism companies around the world and has become a major destination for cruise companies in the region,” said Al Baker.