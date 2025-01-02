Inbound E-Commerce Parcels In 2023 Increases By 70% To 1.7M - TRC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) on Thursday said that parcels arriving in the Kingdom for 2023 increased to 1.7 million packages compared to 2022, increasing by 70 per cent.

In the TRC's report: "Indicators of Parcels and Services Related to the Postal Sector (Delivery Services)" for 2023, published on its website, the commission said that e-commerce is witnessing "remarkable" growth locally and globally, as it has become one of the main drivers of economic growth.

The TRC said that e-commerce contributes "significantly" to establishing start-up companies and implementing "pioneering" projects, which provide "flexible" job opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of e-commerce parcels in 2023 constituted about 95 per cent of the total global postal consignments, the report showed.

"Remote" shopping contributed to enhancing business activity in sectors that support e-trading, mainly logistics, transport industries and the e-payment business.

The report revealed a "positive" pattern in the increase in the number of e-commerce parcels in various forms, with a "noticeable" increase in express trade.

According to the report, the most frequent incoming international e-commerce parcels were mainly clothing items, followed by accessories, then electronics products and finally nutritional supplements.

Meanwhile, the number of e-commerce parcels delivered from the Kingdom for 2023 amounted to some 100,000 packages, as demand increased for local products, especially garment items.