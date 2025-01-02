HC Closes PIL Over Non-Recruitment To Gazetted Posts In Ladakh
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has closed a Public Interest Litigation concerning the alleged non-recruitment to the posts of Gazetted Cadre in the Union Territory of Ladakh over the past five years.
A division bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.A. Chowdhary passed the orders after advocate Kachroo Manzoor Ali Khan, representing PIL petitioner, submitted that during a high-powered committee, chaired by the Union Minister and attended by eight representatives each from the Leh and Kargil regions, who are members of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic alliance, the Government assured that recruitment to the Gazetted Cadre posts in the Union Territory of Ladakh would commence promptly.
ADVERTISEMENT
“In light of the above, it is clear that the authorities are actively addressing the grievances raised by the petitioners in this PIL. Consequently, this Court finds it appropriate to dispose of this PIL at this stage, as the authorities have acknowledged and are taking steps to resolve the grievances of the petitioners,” the court said, adding,“However, the petitioners are granted liberty to seek revival of this PIL if their grievances remain unresolved.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The PIL was filed by Gazetted Aspirants Residents of Ladakh , stating that there has been no recruitment to gazetted posts over the past five years and the same has led to significant distress and uncertainty among the educated youth of Ladakh.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Prioritise Public Interest Over Private In Tenders: HC
HC Seeks Response To Petitions On Reservation By March 6
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02012025000215011059ID1109050864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.