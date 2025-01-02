HC Closes PIL Over Non-Recruitment To Gazetted Posts In Ladakh

A division bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.A. Chowdhary passed the orders after advocate Kachroo Manzoor Ali Khan, representing PIL petitioner, submitted that during a high-powered committee, chaired by the Union and attended by eight representatives each from the Leh and Kargil regions, who are members of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic alliance, the Government assured that recruitment to the Gazetted Cadre posts in the Union Territory of Ladakh would commence promptly.



“In light of the above, it is clear that the authorities are actively addressing the grievances raised by the petitioners in this PIL. Consequently, this Court finds it appropriate to dispose of this PIL at this stage, as the authorities have acknowledged and are taking steps to resolve the grievances of the petitioners,” the court said, adding,“However, the petitioners are granted liberty to seek revival of this PIL if their grievances remain unresolved.”

The PIL was filed by Gazetted Aspirants Residents of Ladakh , stating that there has been no recruitment to gazetted posts over the past five years and the same has led to significant distress and uncertainty among the educated youth of Ladakh.



