Jackson & Perkins Debuts Old Garden Rose Collection In The 'Library Of Roses'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lemon Burst

Magenta Magic

Hummingbird Rose

A new era in rose gardening with exclusive varieties and timeless Old Garden Roses

- Kelly Funk, president & CEO of Jackson & PerkinsEDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jackson & Perkins ®, a leader in premium roses and plants, unveils the return of their acclaimed 'Library of Roses,' now featuring an expanded collection of exclusive and heritage varieties. This carefully curated selection includes new introductions, customer favorites, rare international varieties, and the debut of Old Garden Roses, varieties predating the Modern Rose era of 1867. Each rose in the collection is selected for its genetics, disease resistance, blooms, and fragrance, offering gardeners greater success and enjoyment in the garden.“At Jackson & Perkins, we partner with the world's foremost rose experts to bring gardeners the very best in rose cultivation,” said Kelly Funk, president & CEO of Jackson & Perkins.“Our expanded Library of Roses is a tribute to our 152-year legacy, featuring exclusive selections that will inspire gardeners. From rare, globally sourced treasures to timeless heritage roses, we have created a collection designed to spark joy and lead gardeners to success.”A Rose for Every Garden: Discover the CollectionsThe 2025 Library of Roses features exceptional roses, each chosen for its unique qualities and superior performance. From exclusive collaborations with top domestic and international breeders to historic and rare varieties, this collection brings the world's finest roses to gardeners.The Jackson & Perkins Exclusive Introduction Collection features varieties developed by J&P in partnership with the world's leading experts. New 2025 introductions, such as Magenta Magic, offer vibrant colors, disease resistance, and a late spring to late fall bloom season.Opening the Jackson & Perkins Vault Collection gives gardeners access to a limited-edition selection of historically significant roses. Included is Red Masterpiece, introduced in 1974 and known for its large, double, high-centered, fragrant blooms. Vault Roses provide a rare opportunity to own a piece of rose history before these treasures return to the Vault.Explore the globe with the Jackson & Perkins Roses Around the World Collection, featuring exclusive varieties from internationally acclaimed breeders. These rare roses have been sourced for resilience, health, and beauty. For the first time in the U.S., gardeners can grow varieties like Hummingbird, a rose hybridized in New Zealand.New to the Library, the Jackson & Perkins Old Garden Rose Collection celebrates roses predating 1867. Originating from Europe, China, or both, Old Garden Roses bring centuries of tradition into the modern garden, with forms and fragrances rarely seen today. Selections include the Louise Odier Bourbon Rose, known for its nearly thornless stems and fragrant blooms. These heirloom roses offer gardeners a link to the past and timeless beauty for today's landscapes.Jackson & Perkins has shaped the rose industry for over 150 years, introducing innovations and setting standards for assortment, quality, and beauty. The company has continually redefined rose gardening, from naming the first rose after a person – Dorothy Perkins – to coining the term 'floribunda' and partnering with icons like Disney and Barbie. The Library of Roses is a testament to this legacy, blending heritage with modern advancements to deliver unparalleled gardening experiences.“The Library of Roses is where tradition meets innovation,” said Funk.“It's more than a collection – it's a celebration of our passion for roses and our dedication to gardeners. We invite customers to connect with over a century of passion and expertise and discover the joy of growing roses. With every rose purchased, gardeners contribute to rose advancements and heritage rose preservation.”The Jackson & Perkins Library of Roses brings together old-world charm with modern-day convenience, offering gardeners disease-resistant roses that thrive in any landscape. Discover the entire collection and bring home a piece of history by visiting JacksonAndPerkins.J&P Park, Inc . is a portfolio of hobbyist brands with a long history of providing consumers, wholesalers, and resellers with branded roses, plants, seeds, horticultural supplies, period-based home restoration products, and home brewing equipment. Originally catalog and direct-mail companies, these brands have evolved into successful e-commerce retailers. The company operates a 100-acre property with a nursery and distribution facility in Greenwood, South Carolina, and its executive office is located in Edina, Minnesota. Visit for more information.

