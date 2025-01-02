Neogen® Announces Change To Second-Quarter Earnings Release Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen®

Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ) announced today that, due to U.S. equity markets being closed in observance of the National Day of Mourning for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, it will now issue its second-quarter release before the opening of the on Friday, January 10, 2025. Executives from the company will host a webcast and call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 836-8184 (U.S.) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (international) and requesting the Neogen Corporation Q2 FY25 Earnings Call.

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen's Investor Relations webpage, , under the "Events & Presentations" subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (888) 660-6345 or +1 (646) 517-4150, respectively, and providing the entry code 39384# or through Neogen's Investor Relations website at .

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

[email protected]

