Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Humacyte, Inc. ("Humacyte" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUMA ).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR HUMACYTE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE

BEFORE JANUARY 17, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 10, 2024 and October 17, 2024, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's Durham, North Carolina facility failed to comply with good manufacturing practices, including quality assurance and microbial testing; (2) that the FDA's review of the BLA would be delayed while Humacyte remediated these deficiencies; and (3) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk to FDA approval of ATEV for vascular trauma; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles

Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at

.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.



To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

