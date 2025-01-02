Iowa STEM Scale-Up Funding Again Available For Drone Education 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced the PCS Edventures' Drone Designers: Exploring STEAM Careers will be included in the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education's menu of highly-vetted STEM programs through its STEM Scale-Up Program. Educator applications for these programs will open January 7, 2025.

Mike Bledsoe, President of PCS Edventures commented,“We are delighted to once again partner with the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council to provide contemporary, relevant, and engaging STEM programs to further the Council's mission to increase students' interest and achievement in STEM and to raise awareness in students' minds about the STEM career pathways available to them that will be critical in the future workforce.”

Drone Designers is one of thirteen programs offered by the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council on the 2025-26 STEM Scale-Up Program menu. The STEM Scale-Up Program provides high-quality STEM education offerings to schools, afterschool programs and other settings for grades pre-K through 12.

Formal and informal educators who successfully apply for Drone Designers will receive comprehensive curriculum resources, top-quality educational drone equipment, a paid two-day professional development workshop and ongoing support from PCS Edventures. All educators are invited to attend a free informational webinar on January 28, 2025 at 4pm Central Time and to visit educate.iowa.gov/iowa-stem/stem-scale to submit an application.

