Over-Unity Energy Achieved By Harvesting Electromagnetic Waves

Handheld powering 4 bulbs

Demonstration at the University of Kashmir

Infrgy tech powering bulb and fan

INFRGY's converting frequencies into electricity demonstrated at university

- Parvez RishiSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INFRGY LLC has developed a wireless technology that produces more energy than was input, by harvesting energy from the environment. Their technology converts radio frequencies (RF) into usable electricity, which can be used to power electronic devices and charge batteries without needing to physically connect.The INFRGY technology represents an important advancement in the field of wireless power transfer, representing an innovative solution for powering devices and charging batteries without the need for physical connections.The technology was recently demonstrated at the University of Kashmir's Institute of Technology. Presentations were made by university professor Rouf Ul Alam Bhat and INFRGY co-founder Parvez Rishi, among others. Further demonstrations and testing are being scheduled at other technical institutions for early 2025.A Paradigm Shift in Wireless Power TransferWireless power transfer isn't new, but while methods using lasers, microwaves, or infrared light have recently been developed, they often come with significant limitations. Many of these systems require a direct line of sight between transmitter and receiver, and are limited to point-to-point energy transmission, which hinders their practicality for everyday use. The INFRGY system, however, sidesteps these constraints, offering a more versatile, efficient, and safe method of wireless power delivery.Parvez Rishi, co-founder of INFRGY, expresses his optimism about the potential impact of the technology.“It's fascinating to think about how wireless energy transmission has been a concept since Nikola Tesla's time. Tesla dreamed of a world where power could be transmitted wirelessly across long distances, but the technology of his era couldn't support his vision. Today, with INFRGY's advances in RF transmission, we are taking the next step toward realizing that dream.”Realizing Tesla's Vision with Modern TechnologyTesla's early experiments with wireless energy transmission focused on harnessing the power of radio waves. In the late 19th century, Tesla's experiments showed that energy could be transmitted wirelessly using a radio transmitter and receiver. However, his vision of a wirelessly powered world was cut short due to technological limitations. INFRGY's innovation builds upon Tesla's pioneering work, making it a reality with modern RF technology.Unlike traditional wireless charging methods-like the common wireless charging pads for smartphones-the INFRGY system does not require users to place devices in a specific orientation or precise location. Instead, RF waves are transmitted in all directions and can power multiple devices within the same range, even if obstacles like walls or furniture are in the way. The system also provides flexibility in powering devices at longer ranges, making it a highly practical solution for diverse applications.The potential uses for INFRGY's wireless power transfer system are vast. Everyday electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable technology could be charged without ever having to plug them in, or position them on a charging pad. This breakthrough could also have implications for powering IoT devices, smart homes, and industrial equipment.

