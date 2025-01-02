Brazil’S Business Confidence Dips Slightly As 2024 Ends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Getulio Vargas Foundation's Brazilian Institute of Economics (FGV Ibre) reports a minor setback in business confidence as 2024 concludes.



The Business Confidence (ICE) fell by 0.1 points to 97.3 in December, compared to November's seasonally adjusted figures. This slight decline masks a more complex picture.



While perceptions of the current business situation improved, expectations for the future dimmed. The Business Expectations Index (IE-E) dropped 1.0 points to 95.0, driven by a 2.1-point decline in the six-month business outlook indicator.



Rodolpho Tobler, an economist at FGV Ibre, explains the dichotomy: "Businesses report heated demand, showcasing Brazil's favorable economic rhythm.



However, deteriorating expectations across sectors suggest 2025 may present more challenges". The Current Business Situation Index (ISA-E) rose 0.7 points to 99.6 in December, reaching its highest level since December 2013.







Both components of this index improved, with current business situation perception and current demand assessment increasing by 0.5 and 0.9 points respectively.



Despite the recent dip, the ICE still shows a 2.2-point increase compared to December 2023, indicating overall growth in business confidence throughout the year.



As Brazi 's economy navigates these mixed signals, businesses must prepare for potential challenges in 2025 while capitalizing on current favorable conditions. The coming year may require adaptability and strategic planning to maintain growth and stability.

