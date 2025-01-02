SBI Investigating Reports Of Violations In Anna Of Kyiv Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is looking into reports published in the regarding violations in the 155th Mechanized Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv.

This was confirmed to Ukrinform by Tetiana Sapyan, Communications Adviser to the Director of the SBI.

"The SBI is indeed studying the facts presented in the media in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Articles 426-1 (abuse of power or official authority by a military officer) and Article 408 (desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. It's too early to talk about any preliminary results," Sapyan said.

Earlier, Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of the Censor publication, reported on Facebook that in December 2024, the SBI opened a criminal investigation regarding the formation of the 155th Mechanized Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv which engaged in combat near Pokrovsk.

According to the journalist, one of the leaders responsible for the formation of the brigade died of a heart attack, and the brigade commander was dismissed immediately after the brigade entered combat. Before the brigade fired its first shot, 1,700 servicemen reportedly deserted.

The investigation is under the supervision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of Defense, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.