Russia Deploys Cluster Munitions In Strikes On Ukraine's Energy System Energy Minister

The Russian forces have changed their tactics and weaponry in on Ukraine's system to cause maximum damage. Despite this, Ukraine's energy system remains operational.

This was announced by Ukraine's of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, during the national telethon, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Over the past month, there were four massive attacks on the energy system in which all types of weapons were used. We see that the tactics of these strikes have changed, with Russians generally employing weapons with cluster munitions to inflict maximum damage on the energy system. However, it is still functioning," the minister stated.

According to Halushchenko, the resilience of Ukraine's energy system is also attributed to a repair campaign that helped restore part of the more than 9

GW of lost capacity.

to

"Thanks to the repair campaign, we managed to restore a portion of the lost 9

GW capacity. I won't disclose specific numbers, but the key point is that the system is currently balanced," Halushchenko noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the past year, 2024, was the most challenging for Ukraine's energy system due to continuous enemy attacks on energy infrastructure. In total, Russia carried out 13 massive strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities throughout the year.