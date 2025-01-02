Russians Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region, Damages Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 2, the Russian forces launched on Dnipro and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, as cited by Ukrinform.

"In the evening, loud explosions rang in Dnipro district. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries occurred," Lysak stated.

According to him, the situation was also tense in Nikopol district, where the enemy primarily used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. The attacks targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk, and Pokrovsk communities.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the attacks damaged a public utility facility, infrastructure, two five-story buildings, two garages, a truck, and a power line. No injuries to civilians were reported.

As previously reported, during the night before Thursday, the Russian forces shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery.