Al Sharaa ... A Soft Touch Or A New Persona?

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) All the Arab and international activity directed toward the new governance in Syria is serious and genuine. Everyone seeks a new Syria aligned with the specifications of a Middle Eastern state, including goals for international and regional powers to bring Syria into a relationship with Israel, even if it starts as a "secret marriage," similar to what occurred with the so-called resistance and opposition states ruled by the Assad family for over fifty years.

Everyone, including the Arab and international public opinion, and before them, the Syrian people, is hearing the positive and moderate messages sent by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the leader of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), regarding the state's polcies under his leadership. He is expected to remain in power for years to come unless major changes occur in Syria. It is evident that Al Sharaa is swiftly shedding the persona of Al Julani and even the character of the governor of Idlib. He is quickly working to create positive impressions among all parties.

However, states, based on their experience with extremist or semi-extremist Islamic organisations that came to power either by force or through elections, maintain a politically and security-driven skepticism. This creates a state of doubt and questioning in significant regional and global capitals, with no easy answers. The central question for these states is: Are we witnessing a radical transformation in an extremist organisation shaped by the Al Qaeda's ideology and Daesh's behaviour, or is this merely a soft facade and opportunistic behaviour aimed at gaining support, political recognition, and establishing a regime acceptable regionally and internationally? Is it a means to secure power and impose the organisation's identity on the state, forcing the region and the world to deal with a new reality and reviving the idea of exporting the revolution through the gateway of exporting the new state, building sleeper cells and militias in the region to serve as extensions of the organization's state?

This fear and significant question are not hypothetical but existing even among many states that have sent officials at various levels to meet with Al Sharaa. Despite these meetings, they remain anxious about the possibility that the figure they engaged with is only temporary and that Al Julani and his associates may return later.