Commerce Ministry Plans Major Expansion Of India's Food Testing Infrastructure For Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN) The Indian Commerce has unveiled plans for a significant expansion of its food testing infrastructure aimed at enhancing export capabilities, according to senior officials.

The Export Inspection Council (EIC), operating under the ministry's purview, has initiated a comprehensive gap assessment study to evaluate existing food testing facilities for exports.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, revealed that the ministry is conducting an in-depth analysis of both commodity-specific and regional requirements.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he explained that the study, expected to conclude within three months, will form the basis for a holistic infrastructure expansion plan.

The initiative comes at a strategic time as India pursues free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the United Kingdom and the European Union, while also capitalising on existing agreements such as the 2022 FTA with the United Arab Emirates.

These partnerships have highlighted the importance of maintaining high domestic standards and expanding export capabilities in the food sector.

The EIC's modernisation efforts include the upcoming launch of an integrated traceability module to streamline export-related processes.

The organisation is embracing technological advancement through the implementation of IoT-based sampling techniques and establishing new laboratories in Ahmedabad, Faridabad, and Mangalore.

Additionally, the council is actively pursuing mutual-recognition agreements (MRAs) and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various countries to achieve global recognition for its certification processes.

The ministry reports substantial growth in testing capabilities over the past decade.

The number of accredited laboratories has increased from 21 to 78, while approved export establishments have grown from 794 to 1,446.

Export certificates accepted by importing countries have nearly doubled, rising from 61,000 to over 120,000, demonstrating the expanding scope of India's export certification system.

The EIC's certification system has gained recognition from major international regulatory bodies, including those in the European Union, United States, Australia, Turkey, Korea, and Japan.

Through active participation in international organisations such as Codex Alimentarius, ISO, and the WTO, the council has successfully promoted science-based standards and reduced trade barriers.

To further enhance its services, the EIC is developing a user-friendly online portal that will integrate traceability modules, a Laboratory Information Management System, and E-Health features.

The council maintains its headquarters in New Delhi and operates through Export Inspection Agencies in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kochi, supported by 24 sub-offices strategically located at major ports and export hubs across the country.

(KNN Bureau)