Kinaxis Announces Board Transitions And Management Update

Kinaxis® (" Kinaxis " or the" Company ") (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, has, effective January 1, appointed Lynn Loewen to the Company's Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee. Due to current commitments, Betsy Rafael will not be seeking re-election to the Board at the 2025 annual general meeting.

“I'm pleased to add an exceptionally qualified Director in Lynn, who will ensure we maintain the strength of the audit oversight function, while bolstering the Board in a number of ways,” said Robert (Bob) Courteau, chair and interim chief executive officer .“Betsy has been an exceptional board member and we fully respect that she has several other professional and personal commitments that are taking her time. We appreciate her significant efforts and contributions and wish her the very best.”

Ms. Loewen is an accomplished business leader who has held several leadership positions, including at Bell Canada and Air Canada Jazz, as well as multiple directorship roles. She most recently was the President of Minogue Medical, where she also served as COO. Previously, Ms. Loewen served as president of Expertech Network Installation, vice president finance operations, vice president financial controls at Bell Canada, and vice president, Corporate Services and chief financial officer at Air Canada Jazz. She currently serves as a Director on the boards of the National Bank of Canada, where she is Audit Committee Chair, and Emera Inc., where she is a member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Loewen is the current Chancellor of Mount Allison University. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants and has received the Directors designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Loewen holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Mount Allison University.

As previously announced, after 30 years with Kinaxis, John Sicard has transitioned from CEO to a consultancy role effective January 1, 2025, and as such has stepped back from his board role. Courteau has stepped in as interim CEO and chair while the thorough search for Kinaxis' next CEO continues apace. Sicard's vacant board seat will be filled by the next permanent chief executive officer of the company.

“Much of the credit for Kinaxis being a leader in the supply chain orchestration space goes to John,” said Courteau .“Our work together over the last several months has confirmed his commitment to the company and I am thrilled that John will be with us as a key advisor throughout as we work to scale the company in 2025. With John as advisor, Mark Morgan, our new president of Commercial Operations, and the full management team, we will continue to collaborate and ensure a smooth transition as I take on the interim CEO title. This group will provide continuity while we secure a new CEO who will guide us into the next stage of growth and beyond.”

