George Magazine Live BACK At Hot Springs, AR For 2025

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2nd Annual George Magazine Live will be once again in Hot Springs, Arkansas on August 15, 16 and 17, 2025.Last August, George Magazine sold out Horner Hall at the Hot Springs Center. This year, the event will be held at OZK Arena, also at the Hot Springs Convention Center.“George Magazine brings in our readers from all over the country to our live event,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine.“We had to upgrade this year to the arena because last year the event was so successful.”Back for George Magazine Live 2025 will be host Gene Ho – the Editor in Chief of George Magazine. The event will also feature a live filming of the magazine's marquee show –“The George Podcast” that featured Dave Blaze and Gene Ho.Actor and Comedian Richie Minervini will return as well. Minervini is best known for his roles in the movies“Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and“Grown Ups.” Minervini also toured with Kevin James as his opening act. Minervini will be performing his stand-up show at the event.Also, back for the 2025 event is Pastor Bob Joyce of Benton, Arkansas. Joyce will give the Sunday Sermon which will include music.New for 2025 will include Jacob Flores who appeared on American Idol and will perform during the event and give a concert at the event's After Party on Aug 17.“We will have more national speakers and acts that we will announce as we get closer to the event,” said Ho.“This is a national event with people traveling in from all over the country and we love the hospitality of the people the great city of Hot Springs.”Website coming shortly and will be at:

