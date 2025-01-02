Jamshedpur Students Launch Swachhta Samvaad: A Book On Cleanliness And Waste Management

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India Students from Jamshedpur have come together to launch a first-of-its-kind - Swachhta Samvaad , focused on cleanliness, hygiene, and waste management. The initiative, led by TATA Steel UISL in partnership with Potli Productions aligns with the government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan seeking to foster environmental consciousness among the city's youth.





Swachhta Samvaad Unveiled by Students





Over 3,000 students participated in the campaign, which began with a city-wide essay competition on cleanliness practices and challenges. Following this, the selected 43 students participated in a creative writing workshop, under the guidance of Deepali Raina, Founder of Potli Productions. The workshop, focused on storytelling and effective communication, helped students craft the narratives that are encapsulated in the Swachhta Samvaad.





The book features a wide range of topics covering various aspects of cleanliness and waste management. In the "Expressions" section, students write about reducing landfills, the philosophy of "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle," and innovative ways to turn waste into resources through bio-methanation. Creative contributions like poems and stories bring these themes to life, with pieces such as "Festivals and New Clothes," which explores the concept of reuse, and "The Dustbin Diaries," a narrative focused on waste segregation.





One of the highlights is the graphic novel Toxic Doom, which engages readers with environmental themes. The "Our City" section offers insights into Jamshedpur's waste management landscape, interviews with local safai karmachari and outlines the roles of different stakeholders in keeping the city clean. Practical solutions and everyday habits for promoting cleanliness are also featured in the "Insights" section, followed by an interactive "Fun Time" section with fill-in-the-blank activities, riddles, and a game called "Choose the Right Dustbin."





Krishna Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner , said,“This is first-of-its-kind student led book on cleanliness and such initiatives need to showcased and promoted at national level as well. I congratulate our young authors who have made our city proud. I also thank Potli Productions team for doing a phenomenal job.”





Reflecting on the project, Deepali Raina, Founder, Potli Productions said, "The active participation of students throughout this process has been inspiring. Creative expression through media has proven to be an effective tool in getting the youth involved in crucial social discussions. The energy and dedication of the students have made Swachhta Samvaad a true reflection of their aspirations for a cleaner city."





Rabindra Kumar Singh, General Manager (Town O&EM), TATA Steel UISL shared, "Reaffirming our organisational commitment, this initiative has instilled in students a greater sense of responsibility towards maintaining cleanliness in their communities. The creativity and insights reflected in the book speak volumes about the commitment of Jamshedpur's young citizens to a cleaner, greener future. We thank the team Potli Productions for this collaboration.”





Potli Productions is a creative organisation dedicated to empowering individuals through creative expressions. In partnership with government, schools, corporates and NGOs, it works on three key areas: Life Skills, Culture Preservation, and Active Citizenship. In Life Skills programs, it equips them with essential skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and leadership-fostering their holistic development. It promotes cultural heritage, helping individuals connect with their roots through creative expression. Its focus on Active Citizenship encourages civic responsibility, empowering individuals to engage actively in their communities.