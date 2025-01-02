UPCX: A Pioneer In Blockchain's Resistance To Quantum Threats

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) With the rapid development of technology, quantum computing is gradually transitioning from theory to reality. Recently, Google's quantum chip“Willow” has attracted widespread attention. The Willow chip is capable of completing computational tasks in just five minutes that would take today's fastest supercomputers (10^{25}) years to accomplish. Although this does not yet pose a direct threat to widely used algorithms such as RSA and ECDSA, it undoubtedly brings new challenges to the security framework of cryptocurrencies. In this context, the quantum resistance migration of blockchain becomes particularly important. This article will delve into the impact of quantum computing on blockchain and introduce the measures taken by UPCX to address this challenge.







Potential Threats of Quantum Computing to Blockchain

The core advantage of quantum computing lies in its ability to perform parallel computations using quantum bits (qubits), thereby achieving speeds in certain specific tasks that are unmatched by traditional computers. In the field of cryptography, quantum computers are particularly adept at breaking encryption algorithms based on number-theoretic problems, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). These algorithms rely on mathematical problems such as large integer factorization and discrete logarithms, whose security is based on the difficulty of solving these problems with classical computers. However, quantum computers can efficiently solve these problems in polynomial time using Shor's algorithm, theoretically making it easy to crack widely used current encryption systems.

Although current quantum computers have not yet reached the scale and stability necessary to threaten RSA and ECC, Google's Willow chip demonstrates the potential of quantum computing in handling complex tasks. This advancement reminds us that the proliferation and application of quantum computing is only a matter of time, making it especially important to prepare blockchain technology for quantum resistance in advance.







(Image Source: Google)

Post-Quantum Cryptography: Security Guarantee of Blockchain

To address the threats posed by quantum computing, post-quantum cryptography (Post-Quantum Cryptography, PQC) has emerged. The design of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms aims to ensure data security even in the presence of powerful quantum computing capabilities. Unlike traditional cryptographic algorithms, post-quantum cryptography algorithms are based on mathematical problems that are difficult to solve even for quantum computers, such as lattice-based encryption techniques, code-based encryption techniques, hash-based encryption techniques, multivariate polynomial encryption techniques, and more.

In the realm of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, protecting transaction security, maintaining consensus mechanisms, and ensuring data privacy rely on robust cryptographic algorithms. The introduction of post-quantum cryptography can effectively enhance the anti-quantum attack capabilities of blockchain systems, ensuring that blockchain technology can maintain its security and stability in the future quantum era.

UPCX: Leading Innovations in Quantum-Resistant Blockchain

UPCX is an open-source payment system designed to optimize payment and financial services. Its system architecture fully considers the security threats posed by quantum computing and plans to implement Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) in the future.

In tackling future quantum computing threats, UPCX demonstrates a profound understanding of the rapidly evolving technological threats and corresponding responses. For example, in the description of Whitepaper version 1.0, UPCX will implement its own post-quantum encryption (UPCX-S) based on the Ring-LWE (Ring Learning With Errors) problem for key generation and verification of blockchain wallets. The Ring-LWE problem is a lattice-based encryption method that, through 20 years of cryptographic research, has been proven to have significant advantages in resisting quantum computer attacks.

At that time, the implementation of UPCX-S will not only possess high security but also break through the bottleneck of speed and resource consumption of traditional post-quantum encryption algorithms, enabling it to run on low-spec devices and 8-bit cards. This innovation will mark an important step for UPCX in promoting the widespread adoption of quantum-resistant blockchain technology.

Reportedly, in addition to the Ring-LWE-based method, UPCX is also researching other types of post-quantum encryption algorithms. For example, encryption algorithms resistant to quantum computers based on super-special elliptic curve isogenies. Although this method has shorter key lengths (about 100 bytes or less) and slower computational speeds, the UPCX team is working to optimize its computational efficiency, aiming to improve performance while ensuring security.

UPCX not only focuses on the security of encryption algorithms but also emphasizes the practicality and scalability of the system. One of its design goals is to make financial transactions more efficient, diversify functionalities, and provide developers and users with an easy-to-use integrated environment. By achieving near-instantaneous payments and settlements, UPCX strives to match the performance of credit cards and mobile payments, meeting the high-efficiency demands of the modern payment field.

Future: The Path of Coexistence between Blockchain and Quantum Computing

The rapid development of quantum computing is inevitably posing challenges to current cryptographic systems but also presents new opportunities for the advancement of blockchain technology. By introducing post-quantum cryptography, blockchain systems can not only resist quantum attacks but also achieve breakthroughs in security and efficiency. As a pioneer in quantum-resistant blockchain technology, UPCX's exploration and practice in post-quantum encryption sets an example for the entire industry.

However, the realization of quantum-resistant blockchain still faces numerous challenges, including the optimization of algorithms, system compatibility, and widespread standardization work. Major blockchain projects and cryptocurrency platforms need to accelerate their pace and actively engage in research and application of post-quantum cryptography to ensure that when the quantum era arrives, they can robustly maintain system security and integrity.

In summary, the rise of quantum computing presents unprecedented challenges to blockchain technology but also fosters new innovative opportunities. By actively introducing post-quantum encryption technologies like UPCX, the blockchain field is expected to maintain its core values and functions in the future quantum era, ensuring the security and stability of cryptocurrencies.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website:

X:

X(upcxcmo):

Telegram:

Discord: