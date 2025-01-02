E-Bike Market , 79% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Battery Type (SLA batteries and Li-ion batteries), Propulsion (Pedal assist and Throttle assist), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa), Drive, end use Key Companies Covered Accell Group NV, Avon Cycles Ltd., BH BIKES Europe SL, Cortina Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Hero Ecotech Ltd., Kalkhoff Werke GmbH, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, myStromer AG, Pedego Electric Bikes, PIERER Mobility AG, Riese and Muller GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, SHIMANO INC., Trek Bicycle Corp., TVS Motor Co., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.; Merida Industry Co. Ltd.;Brompton Bicycle Ltd, Pon; Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

APAC

APAC is estimated to contribute

79%. To the growth of the global market.

The E-Bike Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing growth in the E-bike market, with China being the largest contributor. The Chinese government's initiative to limit motorcycles in city areas has led in E-bike sales in the country, making it the largest market in terms of unit shipment. In Japan, the E-bike market is expanding with the introduction of two- and three-passenger models, attracting a large consumer base. India and Vietnam are also emerging markets, showing significant potential for growth in the E-bike sector. The APAC E-bike market is expected to continue its upward trend, driven by government initiatives and increasing consumer acceptance.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 SLA batteries 1.2 Li-ion batteries



2.1 Pedal assist 2.2 Throttle assist



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

SLA batteries, also known as sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries, are a common choice for powering electric bikes (e-bikes) due to their affordability and ease of maintenance. These batteries, which are partially sealed and contain coagulated sulfuric acid electrolyte, do not require regular maintenance like adding water or electrolytes. However, they have functional disadvantages compared to newer lithium-ion batteries. SLA batteries are heavier and larger, impacting the overall weight and handling of the e-bike. They also have a lower energy density and capacity. Additionally, SLA batteries contain 70% lead, making their manufacturing, usage, recycling, and disposal environmentally degrading. Despite these drawbacks, SLA batteries remain a viable option for budget-conscious consumers who are not concerned about the extra weight or shorter lifespan. The SLA batteries segment is expected to retain its dominant position in the global E-bike market due to their affordability and reliability.

Research Analysis

The electric bike market is experiencing significant growth as more people turn to sustainable transportation solutions. Electric bikes, or e-bikes, offer the convenience of traditional bicycles with the added benefit of an electric motor, making them ideal for commuting, touring, and off-road adventures. With various brands and models available, choosing the right e-bike can depend on factors such as speed, range, and design. Maintaining an e-bike is essential for optimal performance and safety. Regular upkeep includes checking tire pressure, lubricating the chain, and ensuring the battery is charged. Safety is a top priority, with electric bike laws and regulations varying by location. E-bike rentals provide an affordable option for trying before buying, while accessories such as helmets, lights, and racks can enhance the riding experience. Innovations in e-bike technology continue to push the boundaries of performance and design. E-bikes offer a quiet, eco-friendly alternative to cars for urban transportation, making them an attractive choice for families, seniors, and commuters alike. Off-road e-bikes provide thrilling adventures for more experienced riders, while e-bike trails offer scenic routes for leisurely rides. E-bike insurance is an essential consideration for protecting your investment, and e-bike comparison sites can help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a high-performance e-bike for commuting or a quiet, eco-friendly option for family outings, there's an e-bike to suit every need.

Market Overview

The E-Bike market is experiencing significant growth as micro-mobility solutions gain popularity for sustainable and urban transportation. Investment in this sector is surging, driven by advancements in connectivity, mid-drive motor technology, and IoT-enabled systems. Pedal assist and power on demand features are making cycling more accessible to tech-savvy consumers. Public transportation integration and vehicle-to-everything communication are also key trends. Li-ion batteries, with their high energy density and long life, are the preferred choice for e-bikes. Manufacturing innovations include modular components, carbon-reinforced belts, and aerodynamic designs for improved durability and power transmission. Despite high upfront costs, the shift towards sustainable mobility and clean transportation continues to fuel demand for e-bikes and electric cycles. Battery technology advancements, such as Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Iron Phosphate, are reducing weight and increasing efficiency. Pedelecs, with their pedal assistance, offer a more natural riding experience. Sealed lead acid battery type is also used in some e-bikes for lower upfront costs. Maintenance is simplified with lubrication-free systems and remote assistance features.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor

Landscape

Vendor

Analysis

Appendix

