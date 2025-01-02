Swarming Termites Have Been Found In Hampton Roads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tanner BaineVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company with locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News, has made a startling discovery. Swarming termites have been spotted in the Hampton Roads area, signaling the presence of a nearby termite colony. This news serves as a warning for homeowners to take necessary precautions to protect their homes from these destructive pests.Swarming termites are a natural occurrence during the spring season, as they emerge from their colonies to mate and establish new colonies. However, their presence is a cause for concern as termites are known to cause more damage yearly than fires and storms combined. According to the National Pest Management Association, termites cause an estimated $5 billion in property damage each year in the United States. What's more alarming is that termite damage is not covered by most homeowners insurance policies, leaving homeowners to foot the bill for repairs.How badly can termites hurt your home? Well, throughout the United States they cause billions of dollars in destruction every year. They can destroy things ranging from wood, trees on your property, books, plants, and even parts of swimming pools. Just by existing, they can prevent you from selling your home – no one is going to want to buy without getting rid of them first and assessing the extent of the damage, and many home sale contracts are conditioned on successfully passing a termite inspection .Universal Pest & Termite urges homeowners in the Hampton Roads area to be on the lookout for swarming termites and to take preventive measures to protect their homes. These measures include regular termite inspections, eliminating sources of moisture, and sealing any cracks or openings in the home's foundation. The company also offers termite treatment plans to eradicate existing termite colonies and prevent future infestations.As a responsible member of the community, Universal Pest & Termite is committed to educating homeowners about the dangers of termites and providing effective solutions to protect their homes. With over 24 years of experience in the pest control industry, the company has a proven track record of successfully eliminating termite infestations and safeguarding homes from further damage. "A simple termite inspection can save a homeowner from thousands of dollars in termite damage" says George Pilkington, Owner of Universal Pest & Termite.If you suspect a termite infestation in your home or want to take preventive measures, contact a BBB Accredited pest control company like Universal Pest & Termite today. Don't wait until it's too late - protect your home from these destructive pests before they cause irreparable damage. For more information, visit their website or call their Virginia Beach or Newport News locations 757-502-0200.

