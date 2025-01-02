Coldwell Banker Warburg Expands To Brooklyn

New DUMBO-based office marks the brokerage's first brick-and-mortar location in the fast-growing borough

NEW

YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Warburg (CBW), the premier brokerage that's been at the forefront of New York luxury for more than 100 years, is pleased to announce that it is opening an outpost in Brooklyn. The new space will be located in the borough's DUMBO neighborhood, and feature an industrial, open-concept design within a Two Trees Management co-working space.

"As we continue to grow, it's clear that we need to expand our existing footprint in Brooklyn to help our agents meet the demands of its fast-paced market. Brooklyn isn't just a borough; it's a lifestyle, a vibe, and we're here to bring our experience and network to this amazing community at exactly the right time,"

said Kevelyn Guzman, Regional Vice President at Coldwell Banker Warburg. "We're ready to continue to serve Brooklyn's unique needs with the same expertise and personalized touch that define our work in Manhattan. With this office as our home base, we look forward to forging new relationships, serving our clients, and expanding our role in building Brooklyn's ongoing story."



The Brooklyn office will serve as a satellite location next to

CBW's main operations in Manhattan, with an existing team supporting its growth and operations. It will also have a dedicated creative area for agents and brokers, allowing them to access resources for media production and personal branding outside of Manhattan.

"Agents and their clients are consistently choosing Coldwell Banker to leverage our strong support, service, and resonance in the market, and the Brooklyn market is no exception," says Kamini Lane, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty . "We congratulate Coldwell Banker Warburg on this incredible milestone in one of the most exciting markets in the country, and wish them well as they continue to uncover new opportunities for growth and success in Brooklyn and beyond."

About Coldwell Banker Warburg

Coldwell Banker Warburg, formerly Warburg Realty, is a leading residential real estate brokerage in Manhattan. In 2021, it became the first company to be fully branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®, part of Coldwell Banker, one of the oldest and most established residential real estate leaders in North America. The legacy firms boast over two centuries of collective experience, offering agents and their clients a global network of resources, marketing power, and international presence. Coldwell Banker Warburg is led by Regional Vice President Kevelyn Guzman, who took the reins at the beginning of 2024. The brokerage is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS ), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.