New Orleans Attack And Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Have Potential Links? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Is there a connection between the New Orleans 'terrorist attack' and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Las Vegas' International Hotel? Well, the one common ground that is leading to suspicion is that both the suspects involved in the crime reportedly have military experience.

With three incidents rocking the United States in a span of 24 hours on New Year's Day, the Las Vegas and New Orleans incidents are being probed by the Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities are investigating the Tesla Cybertruck explosion, even though it appears to them an isolated incident. The FBI is also investigating if there were more people involved in the terrorist act in New Orleans in which at least 15 people lost their lives after a truck with an Islamic State flag rammed into crowd.

The suspects in both the incidents have been killed. The suspect in cybertruck driver has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger. The New Orleans attacker, Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar , too was killed by police.

According to local news KTNV, 37-year-old Livelsberger had multiple addresses associated with him in Colorado Springs.

Devever7 News reported that it has learned that Livelsberger served at the same Army base as Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas, once served in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010. He reportedly served for more than 10 years in the military as a human resource specialist and an IT specialist.

Another issue that raises concern over the potential link is both the Cybertruck and the pickup truck were rented from Turo, a car-sharing marketplace.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters that the back of the truck contained gasoline and camping fuel canisters, as well as "large firework mortars".

FBI agent Jeremy Schwartz described the Las Vegas blast as "an isolated incident", reported AFP.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas police said that they've found no overt signs of a connection to international terrorism, but they're still exploring all possibilities.