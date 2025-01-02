Air Canada And Westjet Had Worst On-Time Arrivals Record In 2024

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Once again, Canada's two main had the worst track record for on-time arrivals among North American carriers.

In 2024, Air Canada (AC) and WestJet ranked dead last among North American airlines when it came to getting to their destinations on time.

Privately held WestJet ranked last in terms of on-time arrivals, managing to get its customers to their intended destination at the right time only 70% of the time last year.

Air Canada was second last among North American carriers with an on-time percentage of 71%.

In contrast, U.S. based carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL) had an on-time arrival record of 83%, while United Airlines (UAL) got its passengers to their destination on-time 80% of the time.

American Airlines (AAL), the world's biggest carrier, had an on-time arrivals record of 78% in 2024.

The poor showing by Air Canada and WestJet is nothing new. The Canadian airlines, which act in concert with each other, are routinely ranked as having the worst on-time arrivals.

Air Canada and WestJet also earn low marks for pricing and customer service.

In December, Air Canada announced plans to ban carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers beginning in 2025.

Starting Jan. 3, Air Canada's basic fare passengers on trips within North America and to sun destinations will have to check duffel bags, rolling suitcases, and large backpacks for a fee - $35 for the first item and $50 for the second.

Air Canada's stock rose 20% in 2024, although it is down 54% since the pandemic struck in March 2020 and currently trades at $22.26 per share.

WestJet's stock does not trade on a public exchange.



