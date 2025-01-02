"The Age Of Human Wisdom: The 3Rd Jinan International Biennale" Opens In Shandong, China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JINAN, China, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age of Human Wisdom: the 3rd Jinan International Biennale" officially opened on Dec. 16, 2024. The is simultaneously held at the Shandong Art Museum and Jinan Art Museum in Jinan, Shandong Province, China, and will run until April 2025.

This year's Biennale, themed "The Age of Human Wisdom", aims to explore the profound impact of emerging technologies on contemporary artistic practices as well as on society and daily life.

A total of 291 works or sets of works are on display, representing a diverse range of countries and regions. The exhibition features works by 215 artists across 21 countries and regions, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy.

The exhibition is divided into 13 thematic sections, including "Ink as a Method", "Art as Performance", and "Human Experiments that Reshape Perception", etc. The diverse array of art forms includes painting, sculpture, digital imagery, land art, performance art, and new media art.

Founded in 2020, the Jinan International Biennale has been held twice, exhibiting nearly 800 works by 350 artists from over 40 countries, and attracting 1.3 million visitors on a cumulative basis. With its guiding principle of "Chinese Character, International Vision" and within the framework of cultural diversity, the Biennale serves as a platform for presenting and discussing contemporary art topics related to China and the world to foster in-depth exchanges in international culture and art.

Source: Shandong Art Museum

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558