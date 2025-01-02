Toy Industry Veteran Launches New Company And Content Creation Studio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Daniel Delapa is ready to play differently with Born To Play

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

With more than a decade of experience and a passion for the toy industry, Daniel Delapa is taking his knowledge into a new venture, Born To Play . Tapping on Blippi creator Stevin John as Chief Content Officer and Partner, Delapa is positioning Born To Play to become a leader in the toy through never-before-seen product and content.

"The Born To Play mission is to build community through product that inspires play. Our team will be bringing innovation and truly original IP to the global market," said Born To Play CEO Daniel Delapa. "It's a real thrill to partner with Stevin on this venture. This synchronous relationship between product and video content will only strengthen brand awareness and recognition."



Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., Born To Play will create product and content that provides incremental value to the nature of play for families around the world. Born To Play's goal is to foster creativity through inventive, leading-edge toys in all categories alongside family video content that provides endless fun for consumers of all ages.

"I'm beyond excited to hit the ground running with Daniel and the team," said CCO Stevin John. "By enhancing the connection between digital content and consumer product goods, we're able to elevate the consumer experience and bring more value to retailers across the globe."

